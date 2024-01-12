Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,430 shares of company stock worth $1,509,285 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in PubMatic by 48.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PubMatic by 135.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.45 million, a PE ratio of 500.67 and a beta of 1.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

