Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $182.43

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 91.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $14,415,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 60.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $191.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.