Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $182.43

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.43.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JLL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle
Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 2.6 %
JLL opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $191.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.