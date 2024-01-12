Analysts Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $133.88

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $74.16 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total transaction of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $19,085,281 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 73.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.