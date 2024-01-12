Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) PT at GBX 2,443.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($31.15).
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($32.02) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.38) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLN
Derwent London Stock Down 1.7 %
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.