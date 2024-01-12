Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) PT at GBX 2,443.75

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($31.15).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($32.02) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.38) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

DLN stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($28.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.80, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,766 ($22.51) and a one year high of GBX 2,750 ($35.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,228.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,053.41.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

