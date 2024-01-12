Analysts Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $37.50

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get ChampionX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in ChampionX by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ChampionX by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ChampionX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.