Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$15.28

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.94. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$8.01 and a one year high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$761.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.6769596 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.