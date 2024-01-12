Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $22.21

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

