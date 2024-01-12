Analysts Issue Forecasts for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $42.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $42.12. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $36.37 per share.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $837.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $544.95 and a 52-week high of $841.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

