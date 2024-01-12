Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) CFO James M. Frates Sells 2,716 Shares

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -811.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,050,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 124,188 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 391,323 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

