Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after buying an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,007,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 778,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

