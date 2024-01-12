American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AMNB opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
