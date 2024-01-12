American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

AMNB opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $501.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.