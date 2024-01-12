American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.