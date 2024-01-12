American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

