American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Shares of AXP opened at $185.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.35. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

