Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

ARR stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$241.70 million, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.31. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 116.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.67 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0681978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

