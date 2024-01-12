Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

