Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $171.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allstate traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 55855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.98.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.25.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

