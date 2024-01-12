Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The firm had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
