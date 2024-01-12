Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $23.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.