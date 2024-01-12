Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.82

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$80.82 and last traded at C$80.73, with a volume of 235669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5633163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

