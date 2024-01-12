Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 533,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,311,000 after acquiring an additional 116,898 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,185 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 773,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,133,000 after acquiring an additional 186,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 621,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

