Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

