Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger bought 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the purchase, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 298,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

