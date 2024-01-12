Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

A opened at $129.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

