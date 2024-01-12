Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

AFRM opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Affirm by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

