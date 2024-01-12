AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $127.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of AVAV stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.45. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
