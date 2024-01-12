AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $127.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.45. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

