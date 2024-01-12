AerCap (NYSE:AER) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AER. Barclays began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

AER opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

