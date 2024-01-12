Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.52.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44. The company has a market cap of C$843.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. Analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.8175837 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Also, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

