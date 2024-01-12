Advisor Partners II LLC Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $207.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

