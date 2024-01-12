Advisor Partners II LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

