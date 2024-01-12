Advisor Partners II LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.92.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

