Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 4,827 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,978,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,040 shares of company stock valued at $64,701,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $242.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $249.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

