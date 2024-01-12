Advisor Partners II LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

NYSE:BK opened at $52.73 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

