Advisor Partners II LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 444,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIO. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

HIO opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

