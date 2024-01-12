Advisor Partners II LLC Has $20.32 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $264.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The company has a market capitalization of $484.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

