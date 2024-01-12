Advisor Partners II LLC Buys 18,489 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after buying an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

