Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.99 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

