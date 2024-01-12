ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.50 to $22.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACM Research traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 524504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,100 in the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

