Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $356.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

