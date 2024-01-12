5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.48. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.76 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.53.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.25 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.2872 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

