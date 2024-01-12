183,818 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,073,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

