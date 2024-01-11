Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 639 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,155.00 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,794.32 and a 12 month high of $7,191.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,515.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,246.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

