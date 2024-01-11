Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 206 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

