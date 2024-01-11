Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given “Neutral” Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

ZION opened at $43.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

