William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

