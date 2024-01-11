Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $200.81 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

