Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,550 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $15,014,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.