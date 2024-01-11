Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Corteva stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.