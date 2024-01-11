Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $263.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.76 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

