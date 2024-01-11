Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $325.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average of $311.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

