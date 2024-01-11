Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,015.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $975.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $905.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $659.59 and a 12 month high of $1,018.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

